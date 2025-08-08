Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Aug. 7 during a working visit to Syria aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and addressing key regional issues.

The meeting was expected to focus on reviewing progress made in Turkish-Syrian relations since the fall of the Assad regime last December and exploring ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Coordination of reconstruction and revitalization efforts in Syria was to be a central topic at a time when "preserving Syria's territorial integrity and unity is more important than ever," Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Discussions were set to include Türkiye's national security concerns stemming from northeastern Syria and joint efforts in combating terror groups, including ISIL, PKK and YPG.

The meeting was also expected to touch on Israel’s “actions and statements that threaten the stability and security of both Syria and the region.”

“In the current period, where there are opportunities for cooperation between Türkiye and Syria in various areas, Türkiye's priority is to take advantage of these opportunities in accordance with the common interests of the two countries and in a way that serves the stability and security of Syria,” the sources said.

“To this end, high-level visits between Türkiye and Syria are continuing unabated.”

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in Syria's north and south. Turkish defense officials raised concerns over last week's confrontations between government-affiliated fighters and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a weekly press briefing in Ankara, Defense Ministry sources accused the SDF of failing to comply with an integration agreement brokered with the new Syrian government.

Syrian authorities reported that three civilians and four soldiers were injured after the SDF launched a rocket barrage near the city of Manbij “in an irresponsible way and for unknown reasons.”

The eastern part of Aleppo province, divided between government and SDF control, remains a flashpoint as tensions persist.

The latest outbreak followed renewed unrest in Sweida province, where a fragile ceasefire is holding after violent clashes in July between Druze militias and armed Bedouin clans.

“It has not gone unnoticed that the terrorist organization SDG has been making itself heard in recent times, drawing strength from the clashes in southern Syria,” the sources said.

“Our stance remains unchanged. Türkiye will continue to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity. In this regard, we will continue to support the Syrian government's fight against terrorist organizations and provide the training, advisory and technical support it has requested to enhance its defense and security capabilities.”

