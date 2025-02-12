Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express

ISTANBUL

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has inked a deal with Air India Express for maintenance services of its Boeing fleet, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Feb. 11.

Under the deal, Turkish Technic will provide extensive component services such as component pooling, repair, overhaul, modification and logistics services for Air India's 190 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft.

“We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with Air India Express through a new agreement. The continuation of our cooperation is a testament to our reliability in component support, supply and solution services," said Mikail Akbulut, the CEO of Turkish Technic.

Aloke Singh, the managing director of Air India Express, said: “We are happy to have Turkish Technic as our partner for the component support and solution service for the B737-8 and B737-10 aircraft. The collaboration will further bolster our repairs and maintenance competencies for the airline’s rapidly growing B737 family of aircraft and enhance our reliability and availability of components for aircraft operations.”

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the-hour and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.