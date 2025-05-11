Turkish, Syrian, Jordanian top diplomats to meet in Ankara

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani (L) in Ankara, Turkiye on January 15, 2025.

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Syria and Jordan will convene in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 12 to discuss regional developments and three-way cooperation in various fields, including security, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host Syria's Esad Hasan Sheybani and Jordan's Ayman Safadi in a three-way meeting. The ministers will also hold bilateral meetings.

Sources informed that Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s continued support to the Syrian government's efforts for the establishment of stability and security in the country. Türkiye has been in close contact with the new administration in Syria since the Assad regime was ousted last December.

Israel’s attacks on the Syrian territories will also be on the agenda of the ministers, the sources said, adding that Fidan will underline the immediate cessation of the country’s aggression against Syria and other regional countries.

The meeting is part of Türkiye’s approach of “regional ownership” that stipulates the need for the regional countries to tackle their own problems without giving an opportunity for the intervention of third parties. Fidan will reiterate this approach at the meeting and the value of cooperation between the regional partners.

Under the title of security, the three ministers will also raise joint counterterrorism efforts in the region. Fidan will stress that terror organizations have no future in the region and Türkiye will continue its efforts to eliminate the presence of the terrorists in the region.

He will also highlight the importance of solidarity among the regional countries in facing common challenges, including terrorism, based on “regional solutions to the regional problems.” 

The cooperation against terrorism will also contribute to global security, particularly to regional security, the Turkish minister will stress during the meeting, according to the sources.

Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon have already founded a joint mechanism for regional security through the elimination of ISIL in Syria. They plan to establish a joint operation center to address the problems stemming from the presence of ISIL in this country.

 

