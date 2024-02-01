Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

ANKARA
Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström have discussed the upcoming meetings of the Türkiye-Sweden-Finland permanent anti-terror mechanism as well as the latter’s accession process to NATO.

According to the diplomatic sources, the two ministers spoke over the phone on Feb. 1 and raised Sweden’s accession into alliance after Türkiye’s approval. The two ministers also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming meetings of a three-way permanent mechanism devoted to increasing the cooperation between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland in the fight against terrorism.

The mechanism was established in June 2022 as part of a three-way agreement. Türkiye greenlighted the accession process for the two Nordic states in return of promises for an enhanced struggle against the presence of the PKK and other anti-Türkiye terror structures on their soils.

Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, while Sweden still needs the approval of Hungary to become the 32nd member of NATO.

Sources underlined that Fidan and Billström also discussed the ties between Türkiye and the European Union without giving details.

Turkish,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

    CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

  2. Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

    Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

  3. Erdoğan vows to prevent further coup threats

    Erdoğan vows to prevent further coup threats

  4. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  5. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine
Recommended
US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources
Türkiye, Ukraine set up reconstruction task force

Türkiye, Ukraine set up reconstruction task force
Aselsan inaugurates branch in Abu Dhabi

Aselsan inaugurates branch in Abu Dhabi
Türkiye decries UN extension of Cyprus peacekeeping mandate

Türkiye decries UN extension of Cyprus peacekeeping mandate
FM wraps up Balkan tour with focus on Gaza

FM wraps up Balkan tour with focus on Gaza
US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿