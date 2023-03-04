Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

ISTANBUL

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.

Hatayspor and Gaziantep, based in two cities hit by Feb. 6’s deadly earthquakes, have withdrawn from the league, reducing the number of active teams to 17.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) ruled last month that the opponents of the withdrawn teams would be considered winners in the remaining matches.

Week 24 was to see leader Galatasaray traveling to Gaziantep and Hatayspor visiting Adana Demirspor.

Istanbulspor also has a day off due to the odd number of teams in the Süper Lig.

In a week the leader will automatically take three points, all eyes will be on Kayseri, where Kayserispor hosts Fenerbahçe on March 4.

In addition to Fenerbahçe being Galatasaray’s closest rival, the game has been marred by pitch issues.

After Fenerbahçe fans chanted anti-government slogans at a postponed league match on Feb. 25, Kayserispor asked local authorities to ban the visiting supporters from entering the stadium, citing “security concerns.”

An administrative court on March 2 ruled that the Provincial Security Directorate’s decision to ban Fenerbahçe supporters was against the law and ordered a stay of execution.

Kayserispor and officials are expected to appeal the decision to a higher court, which will have the final say on whether away supporters will be allowed into the stadium.

Second-placed Fenerbahçe is six points behind leader Galatasaray and needs a win to maintain the gap.

Two clubs will be missing this weekend when the Turkish Süper Lig action returns following almost a month of hiatus.

Hatayspor and Gaziantep, based in two cities hit by Feb. 6’s deadly earthquakes, withdrew from the league, reducing the total number of active teams to 17.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) ruled last month that the opponents of the teams that withdrew will be deemed victorious in the remaining games.

In Week 24, league leader Galatasaray was scheduled to Gaziantep and Hatayspor was to travel to Adana Demirspor.

In addition, Istanbulspor will be off as the Süper Lig has an odd number of teams.

In a week the leader will win automatic three points, most eyes will be on Kayseri, where Kayserispor hosts Fenerbahçe on March 4.

In addition to Fenerbahçe being Galatasaray’s closest rival, the game has been marred by pitch issues.

Second-placed Fenerbahçe trails leader Galatasaray by six points, and it will need a win to maintain the difference.

Third-placed Beşiktaş, eight points behind Fenerbahçe, returns to action with a home game against Ankaragücü.

The Istanbul club was held to a goalless draw by Antalyaspor in the postponed match on Feb. 26 and is desperate for points to keep the club in contention for a Champions League spot next season.

The draw at Vodafone Park was also marked by anti-government slogans, prompting a strong reaction from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who later announced his resignation from the club.

Bahçeli’s new club, as he announced on Feb. 28, is Karagümrük, which hosts Sivasspor on March 4.

Also on March 4, defending champion Trabzonspor, which currently sits in sixth place, hosts Ümraniyespor, two days after club chairman Ahmet Ağaoğlu announced his resignation following a string of poor results this season.

Konyaspor hosts Giresunspor on March 5, while Antalyaspor travels to Kasımpaşa on March 6 in the final game of the week.

Alanyaspor was due to host Başakşehir at home in the first game of Week 24 late on March 3.