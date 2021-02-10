Turkish street names sought to be changed in Greek Cyprus

  • February 10 2021 07:00:00

Turkish street names sought to be changed in Greek Cyprus

ISTANBUL
Turkish street names sought to be changed in Greek Cyprus

Members of nationalist Greek Cypriot political parties, especially the far-right ELAM, have requested the change of some Turkish street names from the local authorities of the city of Larnaca, where Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities lived together before 1974.

Streets with Turkish or Turkish-sounding names in Greek Cyprus have been a hot issue over the years, especially in Larnaca where members of the ELAM have been calling for streets with “Turkish names” to be replaced with “Greek names.”

Recently, other street signs with Turkish names were the topic of a heated discussion on Facebook groups, with social media users calling on the officials to remove them in the Mediterranean city’s historic Turkish Cypriot quarter.

Some demanded that the sign of Bozkurt Street should be removed, and the name of Istanbul Street should be changed to “Constantinople” in the city where the names of Piyale Paşa and Talat Paşa avenues were changed before.

Last month, Talat Paşa Avenue in the city was unanimously renamed Justice Avenue, upon the request of the Greek Cypriot citizens of Armenian and Pontus origin on the grounds that Talat Paşa was among the masterminds of the “1915 events.”

However, Istanbul Street and Bozkurt Street in Larnaca’s old Turkish Cypriot quarter were named many decades ago before intercommunal fighting broke out on the island.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras also argued that the name of Bozkurt, “gray wolf” in Turkish, was given in the 1910s and that Turkish nationalists were not called by this name at that time, responding to criticisms that the gray wolf is a Turkish nationalist symbol.

According to the Greek Cypriot media, ELAM also asked that Kemal Atatürk Street in Paphos city be renamed in honor of Konstantinos Katsifas, an ethnically Greek man who was fatally injured by Albanian police in an exchange of gunfire near the Greek-Albanian border in 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

    Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

  2. Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

    Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

  3. Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

    Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

  4. Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

    Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195
Recommended
Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise
Myanmar military tightens grip as protests enter fifth day

Myanmar military tightens grip as protests enter fifth day
COVID origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends

COVID origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial

Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Cultivation areas across Turkey have narrowed dramatically over the recent years, while hikes in food prices on a global scale are making it harder to import agricultural products, a former official has warned.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 