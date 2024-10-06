Gaza war’s 1st anniversary echoes with ongoing suffering, massive destruction

Gaza war’s 1st anniversary echoes with ongoing suffering, massive destruction

GAZA CITY
Gaza war’s 1st anniversary echoes with ongoing suffering, massive destruction

Millions of Palestinians have solemnly marked the first anniversary of the war in the Gaza Strip, surrounded by wreckage, destruction and a humanitarian crisis, having been repeatedly displaced with no sign of hope for an end to the conflict.

Hamas' attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, with 250 people taken hostage.

In retaliation, Israel sealed off Gaza and ordered a total blockade and siege on the enclave targeting numerous locations for months, including several schools and hospitals where civilians sought refuge.

Israel's campaign has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza — 1.9 million of its 2.3 million Palestinians — and killed more than 41,800 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Most families have been uprooted multiple times.

Some international organizations estimate that the true death toll, with many still trapped beneath the debris, may be significantly higher. Gaza’s media office reported that all members of 902 families were entirely wiped out.

On the war's first anniversary, journalists captured images of Gazan families setting up tents amid the ruins. Now, debris towers over narrow, dust-laden paths, once bustling pedestrian streets and sidewalks.

The U.N. estimates there are over 42 million tons of rubble in the Gaza Strip, including shattered structures still standing and completely demolished buildings.

This colossal mass of debris could fill Egypt’s largest pyramid, the Great Pyramid of Giza, 11 times over.

Even if a ceasefire were declared and the war ended today, it is believed that clearing the rubble alone would take 14 years, while rebuilding Gaza would take even longer. Yet, the trauma, fear and the proximity of thousands of deaths will linger, overshadowing the arduous road to recovery.

Mass global marches

 

In a bid to show support and solidarity on the one-year mark, tens of thousands of protesters marched in cities around the world over the weekend, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In Washington, more than 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the White House, demanding the United States, Israel's top military supplier, stop providing weapons and aid to Israel.

One man attempted to set himself on fire, succeeding in lighting his left arm ablaze before bystanders and police extinguished the flames.

Around 5,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian protest in Madrid, brandishing signs with messages such as "Boycott Israel.”

In Cape Town in South Africa, hundreds walked to parliament, chanting: "Israel is a racist state" and "We are all Palestinian."

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters also gathered in cities across Europe, Africa, Australia and the Americas to demand an end to the conflict.

Other pro-Palestinian protests were planned over the weekend and today in cities including New York, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Manila and Karachi.

Türkiye also witnessed several marches across the country in support of Palestinians.

In Israel, meanwhile, families of hostages in Gaza staged a protest to call on the government to reach a ceasefire deal for their loved ones. The families accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the lives of the hostages to preserve his political position.

An official anniversary ceremony will be held in Jerusalem today.

In a video message, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that since Oct. 7, 2023, a wave of “shocking violence and bloodshed” has erupted.

“The war that has followed the terrible attacks of one year ago continues to shatter lives and inflict profound human suffering for Palestinians in Gaza and now the people of Lebanon,” he said.

“I have spoken out about this often and clearly. It is time for the release of the hostages. Time to silence the guns. Time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region. Time for peace, international law and justice.”

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
Environment takes center stage as summits loom

Environment takes center stage as summits loom
Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods

Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods
Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea

Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea
Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant

Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant
Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war

Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war
Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador

Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿