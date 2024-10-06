Israel strikes Gaza and southern Beirut as attacks intensify

BEIRUT

The Israeli military said on Sunday it deployed more troops to defend southern communities and areas bordering Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the military, meanwhile, announced a new air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, home to a densely populated refugee camp. It circulated photos and video footage showing a column of tanks heading toward the area.

The army said that the new offensive is response to indications that Hamas was rebuilding despite nearly a year of strikes and fighting.

Israel reiterated its call, from the opening weeks of the war, for the complete evacuation of northern Gaza. The military said it was also expanding the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi along the coastline in southern Gaza

“We are in a new phase of the war,” the military said in leaflets dropped over the area. “These areas are considered dangerous combat zones.”

An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early yesterday also killed at least 19 people

Israel: Iran may end up like Gaza, Beirut

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Iran yesterday that it might end up looking like Gaza or Beirut if the Islamic Republic was considering an attempt to harm Israel.

"The Iranians did not touch the air force's capabilities, no aircraft was damaged, no squadron was taken out of order," Gallant said in a statement.

"Whoever thinks that a mere attempt to harm us will deter us from taking action should take a look at [our achievements] in Gaza and Beirut."

Iran oil minister visits key site after threats

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited an oil facility on Kharg Island yesterday amid growing concerns over potential Israeli air strikes targeting such vital sites.

The visit comes after an Israeli official said the country was "preparing a response" after Iran launched a barrage of missiles this week at Israel.

"We are not afraid that our enemies will ignite a crisis, and visiting the region is a normal business trip," Paknejad said on state television.

Kharg Island, located on the Gulf, is home to Iran's largest crude oil export terminal.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "in discussions" with Israel about possible strikes on oil facilities in Iran.

Intense strike on Beirut

A huge fireball lit up the sky and plumes of smoke rose over south Beirut as Israel unleashed intense air strikes targeting Hezbollah.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold was hit by more than 30 strikes, heard across the city. A petrol station and a medical supplies warehouse were hit.

"The strikes were like an earthquake," said shopkeeper Mehdi Zeiter, 60.

Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.”