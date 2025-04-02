WHO facing $2.5-bln gap even after slashing budget

COPENHAGEN

The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a gaping deficit this year and through 2027 following the U.S. decision to withdraw, even after dramatically slashing its budget, a media report indicated on Wednesday.

As the United Nations health agency has been bracing for the planned full U.S. withdrawal next January, it has gradually shrunk its two-year budget for 2026-2027 from $5.3 billion to $4.2 billion.

But even after the dramatic scaling back, it remains $1.9 billion short towards that budget, Health Policy Watch reported on Wednesday.

That figure, which the publication said had been provided to staff during a town hall meeting on Tuesday, comes on top of the nearly $600 million the agency had already warned was missing towards this year's budget, it said.

WHO did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the report, which comes as the organization is grappling with the looming departure of its historically biggest donor.

Besides announcing the U.S. pullout from the WHO after returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump decided to freeze virtually all U.S. foreign aid, including vast assistance to health projects worldwide.

The United States gave WHO $1.3 billion during its 2022-2023 budget period, mainly through voluntary contributions for specific earmarked projects rather than fixed membership fees.

But Washington never paid its 2024 dues, and is not expected to respect its membership obligations for 2025, the agency acknowledged.