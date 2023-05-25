Turkish State Opera and Ballet ready for summer festivals

Turkish State Opera and Ballet ready for summer festivals

ANKARA 

The General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will present world-famous opera and ballet works at international festivals in the summer, starting in Istanbul on June 10 and ending in Antalya on Sept. 21.

DOB General Manager and General Art Director Murat Karahan held a press conference on May 23 to provide information about the summer festivals to be organized at the Opera Stage in Ankara.

Karahan stated that they reached 37,710 viewers with 25 performances staged in five festivals last year and that they will continue the summer festivals again this year.

“The State Opera and Ballet does not actually close the curtain in summer but organizes festivals in June, July, August and September, in addition to performing eight months. This year, we will be before the audience with four summer festivals. Our main goal is to bring together the art of opera and ballet, which are the most difficult, complicated and highest arts in the world, with audiences at the highest level and to make people benefit from these arts by performing world-class representations and performances.”

The summer festivals will start in Istanbul on 10 June this year and will end in Antalya on Sept. 21, presenting rich programs and fascinating performances by foreign guest artists and ensembles.

The 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival will be inaugurated with the Gala Concert to be performed in the company of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) Orchestra at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The traditional performance of the festival, “Abduction from the Seraglio” opera, will be staged by IDOB at the AKM Theater Hall on June 12 and 13.

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet (IZDOB) will stage “La Traviata” opera on June 15, and Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) will present “Andrea Chenier” opera on June 18 at AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The festival will end with the opera “Aida” to be staged jointly by the Ankara, Antalya and Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Directorates at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall on June 22.

Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival

The sixth International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, which will be held at the Ephesus Antique Theater from July 7 to 21 July, will be opened with the “Sleeping Beauty” ballet, to be staged for the first time by İZDOB.

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) will present “Carmen” on July 10 and stage cantata of “Carmina Burana” on July 13.

The “Fiddler on the Roof” musical will be staged for the first time as part of the festival by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet on July 16. The festival will end with the opera “Lucia D Lammermoor” to be staged by İZDOB on July 21.

Bodrum Ballet Festival turns 20

Türkiye’s first and only ballet festival, the International Bodrum Ballet Festival, will celebrate its 20th anniversary between Aug. 5 and 17 in the Bodrum Castle.

The opening event of the festival, the “Harem” ballet, will be staged by ADOB on Aug. 5. İZDOB will perform the ballet “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Aug. 8.

Navdhara Indian Dance Theater will meet with the audience on Aug. 11 with the performance “Bollywood [Passage to Bollywood]” featuring fairy-tale Indian dances.

The flamenco piece “Woman,” choreographed by Spanish dancer Aaron Vivancos, will be staged by Spanish female dancers on Aug. 13. The festival will end with the “Don Quixote” ballet to be staged by IDOB on Aug. 16 and 17.

The International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will be organized from Sept. 4 to 21, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The festival will start with the “Aida” opera, a joint production of Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet directorates, on Sept. 4. “Tosca” opera will be staged by Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 8.

The festival will present “Swan Lake” ballet on Sept. 13 and 14 and “La Bayadere” on Sept. 17. It will end on Sept. 21 with a Gala Concert on Sept. 21.

