Turkish startups meet with global investors in London

ISTANBUL
Turkish technology startups have met with investors in London during an event organized by İTÜ ARI Teknokent.

The Big Bang London Demo Day was the first global edition of the Big Bang Startup Challenge, held on Sept. 26.

After a preparatory camp involving 25 startups on Sept. 2, 15 startups successfully completed the process and earned the opportunity to travel to London to meet with over 60 global investors, according to a statement from İTÜ ARI Teknokent.

The event, which took place in the Canary Wharf, one of London's most important business districts, featured startups aiming to expand globally under the banner of "Exporting from Türkiye."

A total of 15 startups, all participants in the Demo Day Preparation Camp, took to the stage to present their innovations to over 60 global investors in search of 40 million pounds in investment.

The participating startups, which spanned industries from automotive to healthcare, sustainability and education, received positive feedback from the investors, according to the statement.

The event marked another milestone in supporting Turkish startups on their global journey, commented Professor Atilla Dikbaş, general manager of İTÜ ARI Teknokent.

“By showcasing Turkish tech startups on the world stage, we are not only contributing to their growth but also highlighting the strength of Türkiye’s entrepreneurial ecosystem on the international stage,” he said.

Their goal is to raise Türkiye’s visibility on the global stage, increase the export capacity of our start-ups, boost employment and attract foreign investors to the country, he added.

“The $270 million in investment raised by our startups to date underscores the potential of our ecosystem,” Dikbaş said.

