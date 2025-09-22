Turkish Stars win 'best show flight' award at NATO days event

OSTRAVA

The Turkish Air Force's Turkish Stars Aerobatic Team secured the "Best Show Flight" award at the NATO Days event in the Czech Republic.

In a post on X on Sunday, the team said it was proud to bring the honor back to Türkiye."We will continue to fly our crescent-and-star flag with pride around the world," the statement added.

The annual NATO Days in Ostrava and Czech Air Force Days is described on its website as Europe's largest security show.