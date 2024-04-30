Turkish sources refute Schengen visa claims amid fresh hurdle

ANKARA

Turkish diplomatic sources have refuted allegations that Germany, Italy and Spain have shuttered visa applications for Turkish citizens until the end of May, attributing the latest problem to a backlog of appointments.

"The relevant embassies have conveyed that due to the surge in visa applications, appointments may be deferred to later dates, and they are actively working to mitigate this challenge. However, there is no indication of a closure of applications," stated the sources in an announcement on April 29.

Several reports indicated that the arduous process of obtaining Schengen visas persists for Turkish citizens seeking to travel to European countries. Consulates are scheduling appointments several weeks or even months in advance, with many applicants getting the earliest available appointment dates three months away.

Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands rank among the countries receiving the highest number of applications, and even with flawless document submissions, rejections are not uncommon, the Turkish media reported.

With issues with Schengen visas remaining unresolved, reports circulated in certain media outlets on April 29 claimed that visa applications for Turkish citizens have been halted.

The news alleged that Germany, Spain and Italy have closed Schengen visa applications from Türkiye until the end of May, sparking outcry among citizens on social media platforms.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, European officials stated that the complexity of visa procedures stems from heightened demand, citing the same reason with the Turkish sources.

They clarified that there is no cessation of applications, although some technical glitches have been experienced on intermediary firms' websites due to the high volume.

The German Embassy in Ankara, responding to the backlash, issued a statement echoing the assertions of Turkish security sources.

"Since early March, the new appointment system implemented in Germany's diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir has been consistently enforced. This system provides all applicants with the opportunity to easily register for a visa appointment,” the statement said.

"However, due to the substantial volume of visa applications, waiting times for appointment dates vary depending on the diplomatic mission and visa type, ranging from a few weeks to several months for certain visa categories."

Türkiye and the European Union have engaged in discussions in recent months to address the challenges encountered in Schengen visa applications, with Turkish authorities previously urging for enhanced visa facilitation for businesspersons and students.