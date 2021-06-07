Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds sustained in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier has succumbed to wounds he sustained during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on June 6.

The ministry said in a statement that Infantry Specialist Sergeant Samet Şeker was injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive during Operation Pence-Yildirim and was taken to the hospital.

The soldier could not be saved despite all the efforts of medical staff, it added.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conveyed his condolences in a message to Şeker's family and the Turkish nation.

Turkey launched Operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.