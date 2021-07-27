Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

ANKARA

A Turkish soldier has been killed in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said late on July 26.

“During a road patrol in the Hakurk region, one soldier was killed in an attack by the PKK terror group,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey launched the Pence-Simsek and Pençe-Yıldırım operations on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Monday offered its condolences to Turkey over the killing of two Turkish soldiers in an attack by the PKK terrorist group in northern Syria.

“We are saddened by the news of the attack on Turkish troops near Al-Bab,” the U.S. embassy in Ankara said on its official Twitter account.

While offering its condolences to the families of the two soldiers, the embassy wished a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded on Saturday when PKK/YPG terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.