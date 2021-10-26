Turkish soldier killed in explosion in northern Iraq

  • October 26 2021 09:07:19

ANKARA
A Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq when a bomb planted by terrorists went off, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Oct. 25. 

The ministry said in a statement that another soldier was wounded in the Operation Pençe-Yıldırım area due to the blast from the improvised explosive device (IED).

The wounded soldier was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, it said.

"We wish Allah's mercy to our heroic martyr, our condolences and patience to his precious family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation, and a speedy recovery to our wounded comrade," the ministry added.

Turkey has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK. The latest ones are Pençe-Şimşek and Pence-Yıldırım launched this April in the Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions, while operations Pençe-Kaplan and Pence-Kartal were initiated in June last year.

The terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey’s southern border to plot attacks in Turkey.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.


