Turkish soldier injured in bus crash succumbs to wounds

MERSİN-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier injured in a bus accident in the country's south last month succumbed to his wounds on Aug. 25, officials said.

Cihat Şengil was among 27 soldiers wounded when their bus flipped over in the southern Mersin province on July 27.

He was under treatment at a hospital in the province but his injuries proved fatal.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in the accident, which also claimed the lives of two bus drivers.