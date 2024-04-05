Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters

SAKARYA

Among the bustling workshops in the streets of Akyazı, Sakarya in the Marmara region, a 75-year-old craftsman makes the unimaginable— shoes that scale down from size 44 to a minuscule 2 millimeters, setting his sights on a Guinness World Record with his extraordinarily miniature designs.

Through 59 years of experience, he has managed to scale the shoes down to tiny sizes. Loved by many, Uzun wants to submit his work to set a Guinness World Record with his unique miniature shoe designs. Uzun, who began his career in a modest 22-square-meter workshop, initially took up miniature shoe crafting as a hobby. His creations, some as small as the tip of a needle, have been the talk of the town while astonishing many.

Uzun, who is self-taught in his profession, expressed his lifelong passion for shoemaking, stating, "I was very enthusiastic about the craft and had no master but myself. I became my own master while working here and have continued for 59 years. I started with size 44 shoes and gradually began making smaller ones. Seeing my success, I was able to reduce the shoes from 10 millimeters to 2 millimeters. My friends and family are amazed by these miniature shoes and often wonder how I make them. This brings me joy and pride. I do this as a hobby and aspire to be recognized in the record books. I've managed to reduce a size 44 shoe to just 2 millimeters."

Uzun's dedication to his craft and innovative approach to shoemaking highlights his skill and brings attention to the rich cultural heritage of traditional shoemaking in Türkiye. As he aims for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, Uzun's story stands as an example of where passion and perseverance can lead, even in the most unexpected avenues of art and craftsmanship.