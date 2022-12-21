Turkish security forces complete their mission at World Cup

ANKARA

Consisting of a total of 2,242 personnel working at 64 competitions to improve the security of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Turkish security forces have successfully completed their mission.

In a statement made by the Turkish police, it was stated that 2,242 personnel consisting of riot police, reinforcement ready force, bomb experts, bomb dogs and horses, administrators and health providers served in the organization.

A comprehensible work was carried out to cover the 24-hour period before and during the tournament.

As part of the security measures of the championship held in Qatar, a general coordinator, 20 consultant police chiefs, 2,000 riot police, 30 duty horses, 36 duty horse managers, a farrier, a veterinarian and four horse caretakers from Türkiye were assigned.

In addition, 29 police dogs and 30 dog managers, 50 bomb search dogs and their managers, 70 bomb experts, 10 coordination personnel and 20 interpreters were also on duty.

The Turkish police forces took charge in a 40,000-person fan gathering area, eight stadiums where the competitions were played, the hotels where the teams were accommodated, the teams’ camp and training areas, ticket sales areas and the accreditation center.