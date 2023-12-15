Turkish scientists prepare for Antarctica expedition

RIZE

Turkish scientists have announced that they are in the final stages of preparations for the eighth National Antarctic Science Expedition, during which they will study the potential risks of climate change and microplastic pollution.

As a part of the National Antarctic Science Expedition, being held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, Professor Dr. Ertuğrul Ağırbaş and Associate Professor Dr. Ülgen Aytan from the Faculty of Fisheries at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University (RTEÜ) will set off to the Turkish Science Base located in Antarctic Peninsula Horseshoe Island in January 2024.

The two scientists will examine climate change and phytoplankton with a high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) device. Ağırbaş will conduct research on the climate change of the continent by analyzing the changes that may occur in the marine environment within the scope of the project "Composition of Phytoplankton Functional Group Ratios Determined by HPLC Pigment Analysis."

Meanwhile, Aytan will evaluate plastic pollution and possible ecosystem risks on the continent within the scope of the project called "Plastic Pollution, Sources and Risk Analysis on Antarctica Horseshoe Island." The projects developed by Ağırbaş and Aytan are among the studies supported by TÜBİTAK’s "KUTUP 1001" initiative.

Signaling the completion of the final preparations for the polar journey, Ağırbaş said, "At the end of January, we will be on our way to Antarctica, the white continent. Our preparations continue. There is definitely excitement because where we are going is one of the most isolated ecosystems in the world. Not only our own country, but many countries are participating in the white continent with many scientific studies that will contribute to the future of the world. Obviously, this is a proud moment for us."

As the final stages of preparation continue, the academic team is undergoing health checks and sending equipment to the region in advance. The duration of the research is expected to last for one month on the island, to which the team will travel 14,579 kilometers with a three-stage route.

Ağırbaş further expressed his pride in the significance of the expedition, stating: "To take part in such a project in the 100th anniversary of our republic and to appear in such a scientific activity is a source of pride for us on behalf of our university and faculty. What we will do and the results we will achieve will be dedicated to our republic."

"I believe that we will leave a historical mark with an important milestone which will increase the visibility of our country in the international arena. We are proud, determined and diligent. I am sure we will leave and return with a clean conscience," he added.