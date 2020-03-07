Turkish scientists hunt for secrets of Antarctica

  • March 07 2020 10:21:00

Turkish scientists hunt for secrets of Antarctica

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkish scientists hunt for secrets of Antarctica

Alamy Photo

A Turkish team completed research by collecting stone, water, algae, ice and microscopic living samples to reveal the secrets of the Antarctic continent.

The team has been working on the secrets of the "white continent," conducting 15 projects in the earth, life, and marine sciences.

Temperatures fell due to the winds in sunny weather to minus Celcius numbers, forcing the expedition to struggle with difficult weather conditions.

Antarctic Science Expedition leader Ersan Başar said despite the harsh conditions, scientists continued the work.

"[Turkey] will contribute more to the world science, with conducting our research on and underwater as much as on land," he said.

He said when the team reached a permanent base, Turkey will stay there with more scientists for a longer time, and contribute a lot more to humanity.

Since 2017, with the Antarctic Science Expedition, Turkish researchers have done numerous studies that have entered into international literature, he added.

In April 2016, the first-ever Turkish team of researchers – 14 medics, botanists, geologists and oceanographers from seven universities – traveled to Antarctica to study the impact of climate change.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  3. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  4. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  5. Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

    Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed
Recommended
Searching for a pure existence moment

Searching for a pure existence moment
Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city

Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city
Empowering documentaries about remarkable women

Empowering documentaries about remarkable women
Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed
Blockbuster Rome show marks 500 years since Raphaels death

Blockbuster Rome show marks 500 years since Raphael's death    
‘The Rake’s Progress’ opera in Istanbul

‘The Rake’s Progress’ opera in Istanbul
WORLD US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread

US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread

U.S. officials were deciding where to dock a cruise ship in California with 21 virus cases aboard and four American universities canceled in-person classes as sweeping efforts to contain the outbreak that started in China spread to the West.
ECONOMY Turkish airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkish airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.