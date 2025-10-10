Turkish scientist knighted by Italy for ear surgery breakthroughs

ANKARA
Turkish ear, nose and throat specialist Professor Nuri Özgirgin has been knighted with the Order of the Star of Italy for his groundbreaking contributions to otology and neurotology.

The decoration was presented to Özgirgin by Italian Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi on behalf of President Sergio Mattarella during a ceremony held at the Italian Embassy in the capital Ankara.

The Order of the Star of Italy, Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d’Italia in Italian, is granted to individuals who strengthen ties between Italy and other countries and promote Italian culture and identity abroad.

Özgirgin said he has focused his research for more than 35 years on vertigo and balance disorders, leading numerous international projects.

A senior member of the European Academy of Otology and Neurotology and president of the International Vestibular Society, Özgirgin noted that his works contributed to the academic development of otology and vestibular science across Europe.

He added that the Order of the Star of Italy was awarded after a review process of more than three years, and that only three people from Türkiye received the honor this year.

Özgirgin has participated in about 50 scientific meetings across Italy over the past two decades, including congresses, surgical demonstrations and anatomy courses.

“This strong scientific interaction drew significant attention from Italian colleagues,” he said.

The Turkish scientist continues to collaborate with Italian researchers on vertigo and balance disorders.

