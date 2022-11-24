Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

ANKARA
Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

Turkish and Russian defense ministers held a phone conversation on the recent developments in northern Syria amid Türkiye’s statements that it is planning to launch a new ground cross-border operation against mounting terrorist attacks.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu exchanged a phone conversation on Nov. 24, the Turkish defense ministry announced in a statement. The two men discussed the developments in northern Syria and Ukraine, it said.

Akar told his counterpart that Türkiye is going to continue to give necessary response against terror attacks targeting the civilians on the southern border of the country, referring to latest YPG missile attacks that killed two people, including a child.

Preventing the establishment of a terror corridor on the border from where terror threats are stemming from and eliminating terrorist organizations are Türkiye’s priorities, Akar also told Shoigu. According to the statement, the Turkish minister also recalled the importance of the full implementation of the 2019 memorandum of understanding Ankara and Moscow signed which stipulates the latter to clear the terrorists from northern Syria.

Earlier in the day, Akar received the United States Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake. There was no detailed statement about the content of the talk.

The diplomatic traffic between Ankara, Washington and Moscow intensified after Türkiye vowed a new ground operation into northern Syria against the presence of the YPG, the Syrian leg of the PKK terrorist organization.

The Turkish military launched a massive air operation against the PKK and YPG targets in northern Iraq and Syria late on Nov. 19 in reaction to a terror attack in downtown Istanbul on Nov. 13 that killed six civilians.

Russia and the U.S. have troops in Syria and called on Türkiye to show restraint and not to further escalate the situation in the region.

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria

Turkish, Russian top soldiers discuss developments in Northern Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Chain’ sales-buying model copes with mortgage issues

    ‘Chain’ sales-buying model copes with mortgage issues

  2. Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

    Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

  3. Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

    Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

  4. Hewlett Packard plans up to 6,000 job cuts

    Hewlett Packard plans up to 6,000 job cuts

  5. Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial to be closed until March 2023

    Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial to be closed until March 2023
Recommended
President Erdoğan pledges to build Century of Türkiye with teachers

President Erdoğan pledges to build 'Century of Türkiye' with teachers
Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland
Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day

Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day
Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish army uses indigenous ‘NEB’ in op into northern Syria, Iraq
National combat aircraft in final assembly stage

National combat aircraft in final assembly stage
Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader
WORLD Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment.

ECONOMY Turkish central bank cuts rates

Turkish central bank cuts rates

Türkiye’s central bank said on Nov. 24 its Monetary Policy Committee decided to lower the benchmark policy rate by 1.5 percentage points to 9%, following a series of similar jumbo cuts.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.