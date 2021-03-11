Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in Qatar

  • March 11 2021 08:58:51

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in Qatar

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in Qatar

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met on March 10 in Qatar’s capital Doha.

"Discussed w/FM Sergey #Lavrov of #RF [Russian Federation] our relations and recent developments in #NagornoKarabakh, #Libya & #Syria," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter following the meeting.

Çavuşoğlu noted that the third unit foundation of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was laid earlier on Wednesday, and wished it to serve the nation well.

The start of operations for the plant's first unit is planned for 2023 when the country will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the republic. The remaining three units are due to start operations by the end of 2026, at a rate of one per year.

An intergovernmental agreement for the Akkuyu NPP, which is currently under construction, was signed between Turkey and Russia in May 2010.

"Aiming to reach pre-pandemic figures for tourism this year," Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu's two-day working visit to the Gulf state of Qatar came following his visits to Central Asian Turkic countries, including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

    Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

  2. Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

    Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

  3. Erdoğan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

    Erdoğan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,227 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,821,943

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,227 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,821,943

  5. Restaurant owners call for longer business hours

    Restaurant owners call for longer business hours
Recommended
Ankara wishes speedy recovery to TRNCs premier

Ankara wishes speedy recovery to TRNC's premier

Turkey welcomes approval of Libyas new government

Turkey welcomes approval of Libya's new government

Turkey, Greece to meet for consultative talks in March

Turkey, Greece to meet for 'consultative talks' in March

Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory
Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas
Turkey ready to mediate for Afghan peace: Ruling AKP

Turkey ready to mediate for Afghan peace: Ruling AKP
WORLD Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan fell silent on March 11 to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatized a nation.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment in Turkey was 12.2% in January, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK data released on March 10. 
SPORTS Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.