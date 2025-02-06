Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed the developments in Syria and the situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Lavrov also discussed bilateral ties during a phone call, the sources added.

Fidan also met Muthanna Samarrai, head of the Iraqi Azm Alliance, in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said on X.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

On Jan. 26, Fidan paid a visit to Iraq.