Turkish, Russian forces to resume patrols in Idlib: Report

ISTANBUL

Russian and Turkish forces are set to resume their joint patrols on a key road in Idlib region in Syria’s northwest following a hiatus that began four years ago due to security concerns, a Syrian daily has reported.

According to Al-Watan newspaper, plans are underway to recommence the Turkish-Russian joint military patrols on the M4 highway, paralleling the normalization steps between Ankara and Damascus.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged Syria into a protracted and devastating conflict. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad to Türkiye "at any moment," signaling a possible reconciliation.

Türkiye and Russia initiated joint patrols on the M4 highway in southern Idlib on March 15, 2020, following the Idlib Ceasefire Agreement.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Türkiye’s southern border.

A secure corridor, extending 6 kilometers to the north and south of the highway, was to be established, thereby rendering the highway operational. However, attacks on Turkish and Russian military convoys escalated during months after the agreement. Vehicles sustained damage, and during the 26th joint patrol at the end of August 2020 a Russian soldier was slightly injured in an assault. Subsequently, joint patrols were suspended due to the persistent attacks by radical groups in the region.

The primary objective of the joint patrols was to open the strategic M4 highway to traffic and ensure its control, while also monitoring the movements of terrorist elements in the area and assessing the situation in residential zones.

On July 23, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is keen to see the restoration of relations between Syria and Türkiye.

This remark came after Turkish diplomatic sources refuted reports in the Turkish media about Moscow being the location of the meeting between Erdoğan and Assad.