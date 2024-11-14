Turkish, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Nov. 13, diplomatic sources have said.

The conversation focused on bilateral relations and regional concerns, the sources told local media.

It marked a continuation of ongoing discussions between the two diplomats, who last met in Istanbul during a multilateral gathering.

That meeting included the third session of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, where the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers joined their Turkish and Russian counterparts.

Ankara has been vocal in its support of peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, backing the negotiations for the normalization process.

Fidan’s talk with Lavrov follows a separate phone call on Nov. 12 with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed the latest developments in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as confirmed by the Turkish ministry's spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, on X.