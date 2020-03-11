Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib, Syria

  March 11 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Russian defense ministers held a phone conversation on March 10 to discuss the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoygu exchanged views on ways to achieve a permanent cease-fire among conflict parties in Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry.

They also discussed how to establish the conditions for more than 1 million displaced people, 81% of whom are women and children, to return their homes, the ministry said in a statement.

The fulfillment of obligations under the agreements, and continuation of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region were also emphasized during the conversation, according to the ministry.

In the meantime, Turkey’s army chief on March 10 held a phone conversation with NATO’s top commander in Europe.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod D. Wolters discussed recent developments in Idlib, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said in a tweet, without giving further details.

