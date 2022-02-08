Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

  • February 08 2022 07:00:00

Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

ISTANBUL
Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

Barış Manço, a Turkish rock legend, singer, composer and a well-known television host, has been commemorated with a series of events held in Istanbul where he died 23 years ago.

An event was held by the Istanbul City Lines, but the commemoration took place on the Ahmet Hulusi Yıldırım ferry this year, as the ferry bearing the name of Manço was under maintenance at a shipyard.

The singer’s wife, Lale Manço Ahıskalı, and his younger son, Batıkan Manço, could not attend the ceremony held on the ferry, which sailed to the Bosphorus in the morning, because they were in isolation due to COVID-19.

The legend’s other son, Doğukan Manço, attended the ceremony with a limited number of students from the Science and Art Education Centers and dozens of fans who wanted to pay respects to the late artist.

While some people were dressed up as Manço, wearing the same make-up and costumes he once wore, the ceremony ended with prayers at his grave.

After having a successful career by reimagining traditional Turkish folk songs in rock and roll music, Manço died of a heart attack in 1999, just before the release of his album “Mançoloji,” celebrating his 40th year in the music industry.

Millions of people had gathered in Istanbul for his funeral.

baris manco,

WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

    Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

  2. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  3. Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

    Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

  4. MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

    MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

  5. Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

    Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer
Recommended
Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach
Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

Construction near iconic mosque sparks row
Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report

Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report
Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran
Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions

Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions
Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones
WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
ECONOMY Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.