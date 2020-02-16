Turkish Red Crescent provides tents for Idlib refugees

  • February 16 2020 16:08:53

Turkish Red Crescent provides tents for Idlib refugees

HATAY - Anadolu Agency
Turkish Red Crescent provides tents for Idlib refugees

The Turkish Red Crescent on Feb. 16 distributed tents and heaters to Syrians fleeing clashes in and around Idlib, northwestern Syria.

The aid agency also distributed beds, blankets and food to people in the Mashhad Ruhin area, close to the Turkish border.

Hakan Sarı, head of the Turkish Red Crescent's border assistance operations, said that most people had to flee to the north due to clashes and heavy bombings in Idlib.

"We supply tents, particularly to families without tents, so they can pitch them under the olive trees," Sarı said.

The aid agency also distributed hygiene materials, as well as cookies and chocolate for children.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12.

More than 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey remains the country with the most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  2. Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

    Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

  3. Turkey to push back Assad forces from observation posts, Erdoğan says

    Turkey to push back Assad forces from observation posts, Erdoğan says

  4. Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

    Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

  5. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies
Recommended
Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
CHP vows to bring peace to the Middle East if elected

CHP vows to bring peace to the Middle East if elected

Turkey to push back Assad forces from observation posts, Erdoğan says

Turkey to push back Assad forces from observation posts, Erdoğan says
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats hold positive talks in Munich

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats hold 'positive' talks in Munich
Turkish skiers heroics save life in Slovenia

Turkish skier's heroics save life in Slovenia
WORLD Intl actors reaffirm commitment to cease-fire in Libya

Int'l actors reaffirm commitment to cease-fire in Libya

World powers and regional actors have launched on Feb. 16 an international committee to oversee pledges made for an arms embargo and cease-fire in Libya.

ECONOMY Aviation industry tries to go green

Aviation industry tries to go green

From an emissions-reducing model jet that looks like something from a sci-fi movie to electric aircraft and sustainable fuel, the aviation industry is ramping up efforts to go green as consumer pressure grows.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers critical loss before derby

Fenerbahçe suffers critical loss before derby

Fenerbahce lost Saturday to MKE Ankaragucu in Turkish Super Lig, setting up next week's derby against archrival Galatasaray.