Turkish Red Crescent head travels to Ukraine

Chernivtsi

Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kınık, accompanied by a delegation from the relief agency, has traveled to the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi to oversee the humanitarian efforts currently underway there.

The Turkish Red Crescent has already sent eight truckloads of humanitarian aid to the people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kınık had a meeting with Sergii Osachuk, the governor of Chernivtsi, and the Turkish Red Cross teams regarding the ongoing efforts.

He visited the Chernivtsi train station where the Turkish Red Crescent set up a mobile kitchen and talked with people who fled the conflict.



The situation in Ukraine is turning similar to the situation in Yemen and Syria, Kınık said.

“There is huge chaos. Some 1 million people have already fled the country, and the international impact of this will be felt in the period ahead,” he added.

The Turkish Red Crescent will also distribute aid to those affected in Kiev and Kharkiv, but a safe corridor is needed to reach more people, he said.