Turkish, Qatari defense ministers in Libya for talks

ANKARA

The defense ministers of Turkey and Qatar, Hulusi Akar and Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, paid a quick visit to Libyaon Aug. 17 to observe the implementation of the former’s defensive arrangements with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Akar led a large delegation, including Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, in his second visit to Libya in the last two months.

Both Akar and Al Attiyah, who arrived in Tripoli separately, were welcomed at the Mitiga Airport by Libyan Salahaddin Abdullah an-Namruş and Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al-Sherif.

Talks took place under a deal signed between Turkey and Libya in late 2019 in the field of security and defense cooperation that includes training and consultation provided by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to the GNA troops.

The visit comes as the GNA and the Libyan National Army (LNA), under the command of strongman Khalifa Haftar, have taken positions around the strategic town of Sirte and Jufra, creating a stalemate.

Germany and the United States are pressing on a truce between the rival parties so that a political process can be re-launched to end the decade-old row in Libya.

Libya belongs to Libyans, says Akar

In a statement in Tripoli, Akar underlined that Turkey will continue to stand with the U.N.-recognized GNA in Libya as Ankara believes, “Libya belongs to Libyans.”

“We believe that we’ll get desired results by supporting our Libyan brothers in their rightly cause,” he said, according to Anadolu Agency.