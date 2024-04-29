Turkish grocery app Getir exits US, Europe

Turkish grocery app Getir exits US, Europe

ISTANBUL
Turkish grocery app Getir exits US, Europe

Turkish grocery delivery app Getir said on Monday it was withdrawing from the United States and its remaining locations in Europe to focus instead on its domestic market.

Getir said in a statement that it was leaving the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and the United States — countries where it generated seven percent of sales.

"Sad day for @Getir today," the company's founder Nazım Salur wrote on social media. "Many many thanks to all our employees who contributed," he said.

Getir had previously withdrawn from Spain, Portugal, Italy and France.

Founded in Istanbul in 2015, Getir won substantial financial backing from investors such as the California-based investment funds Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake as well as the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

withdraws, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

    G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

  2. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  3. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  4. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  5. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter
Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports

Ministry imposes restriction on chicken meat exports
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 12 percent in March
New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture

New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture
Canadas first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating

Canada's first new oil pipeline in decades starts operating
Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster

Vale, BHP offer $25 billion settlement for Brazil disaster
WORLD G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a timeframe Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants, setting a goal in the mid-2030s, in a move hailed as significant by some environmentalists but described as "too late" by others.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿