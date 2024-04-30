Parliament speaker begins discussions on new constitution

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is set to kick off discussions on the proposed new constitution on April 30 with visits to various party groups in the parliament this week.

Kurtulmuş is slated to commence his talks concerning the amendment of the constitution and parliamentary bylaws by meeting with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) officials on April 30.

The initiative, put forward by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in December 2022, currently lacks the necessary majority in the parliament. It hinges on garnering the support of at least 37 lawmakers from opposition parties to push a constitutional amendment to a referendum.

Discussions surrounding the new constitution are poised to be a focal point in the upcoming meeting between CHP leader Özgür Özel and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, scheduled for this week.

While the topic of the new constitution is expected to dominate Erdoğan's agenda during the meeting, Özel intends to bring a comprehensive file to the table, addressing issues ranging from economic challenges to municipal debts.

Last week, Erdoğan hinted at the possibility of presenting a proposal to Özel aimed at crafting "an innovative and liberal constitution" for Türkiye. In response, Özel expressed his intent to urge Erdoğan to "primarily adhere to the current constitution."

Mehmet Uçum, the president's chief advisor and deputy head of the presidential legal policies board, put forward a draft outlining the main principles of the new constitution.

The proposed text emphasizes a "civil and libertarian approach, inclusive citizenship definition" and “protection of individual and natural resources," while enabling social policies, Uçum said in a social media post.

In a statement on a social media platform, People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları expressed agreement with the necessity for a new constitution in the country.

However, she stressed that their party would not permit these discussions to serve as a "lifeline for the government," affirming that preparations have commenced to engage in constitutional discussions "in collaboration with society."

Meanwile, the AKP-led ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has recently expressed readiness to start work on drafting a new constitution.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli highlighted the opportunity to "address deficiencies in the current executive-presidential system," particularly as Türkiye enters a period without elections until 2028.

"We believe that getting rid of the current junta-made constitution requires time, labor, patience, common sense and ethical consensus," he said.

