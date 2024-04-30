‘Alien' director teases how the new film connects

‘Alien' director teases how the new film connects

LOS ANGELES
‘Alien director teases how the new film connects

Ridley Scott’s “Alien” was back in theaters on April 26 for its 45th anniversary and to get audiences excited about the new installment coming in August.

The Alien franchise has sunk its teeth into different genres over the years, but for “Alien: Romulus,” filmmaker Fede Álvarez wanted to take it back to its roots: Horror.

“It’s a return to form,” Álvarez told The Associated Press. “At its core, at its heart, it’s a horror thriller.”

The original two films were formative for Álvarez, known for the 2013 “Evil Dead” reboot and the 2016 horror “Don’t Breathe.” He recalled a “primal memory” of watching them on VHS and feeling like he was watching an R-rated Star Wars.

“It was a world that felt familiar, that I thought I knew, but it was going into way more adult and scary places,” he said.

Though he was a bit too young to see “Alien” in its first run, he got a peek at the new print coming to theaters and said it looks “incredible.” Showings will also include a conversation between Alvarez and Scott.

The new film (opening Aug. 16) is set around the time of “Alien” and “Aliens,” focusing on a group of 20-somethings, including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Isabela Merced, looking to escape their dull lives in a mining colony. But of course, it comes with some complications from that terrifying creature who likes to lurk in the corners.

He enlisted a lot of the behind-the-scenes creatives and concept artists who worked on the Scott and James Cameron films to help get the look right. Sometimes, they were excited to use new technologies that weren’t available in the 1970s and 80s. And other times, they realized the old school way is still the best way. Case in point: Álvarez said a big question was how they were going to get the set to melt when it’s hit with the alien’s blood.

“It’s not an easy CG thing to create,” he said. “It's like it has to be practical.”

Luckily, special effects expert and creature creator Alec Gillis was there to help.

“He was like, ‘I’ve done it many times. I’ll show you how,’” Álvarez said.

His secret? Styrofoam and acetone.

Scott has seen “Alien: Romulus,” by the way, and has given it his blessing.

“He was the first person to see it, out of my circle. As soon as it was ready I showed it to him,” Álvarez said. “He walked in the room and said, ‘what can I say? Fede, it’s [expletive] great.’ It was the best day of my life.”

movie, teaser,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  2. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  3. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  4. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

  5. Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader

    Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader
Recommended
Gaza puppet maker turns tins into toys in ruins of war

Gaza puppet maker turns tins into toys in ruins of war
Istanbul Film Festival closes with ceremony

Istanbul Film Festival closes with ceremony
Prix Pictet Human opens at Arter

Prix Pictet Human opens at Arter
Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul

Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul
Van Gogh, peddled for a beer, on show

Van Gogh, peddled for a beer, on show
Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own

Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own
WORLD Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿