  • March 11 2021 17:43:38

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish presidential spokesman meets EU officials

The Turkish presidential spokesman on March 11 discussed Turkey-EU relations in a meeting with the bloc’s officials.

The Turkish delegation headed by İbrahim Kalın and including Deputy Foreign Minister and Director of EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı met with Maryem van den Heuvel, the chief foreign policy adviser to the EU Council president, Jan Hecker, the chief foreign policy adviser to the German chancellor, Emmanuel Bonne, the chief foreign policy adviser to the French president, and Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey at the Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul.

Cooperation areas between Turkey and the EU and member states were discussed during the meeting.

Bilateral Turkey-EU relations were also assessed comprehensively, while regional issues were among the topics of discussion.

Preparations were made for setting the agenda of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and EU leaders ahead of the EU summit slated for March 25-26.

