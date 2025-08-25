Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

BİTLİS
Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 25 slammed an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital, stating that the ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

Erdoğan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province.

Additional steps that Türkiye might take in the upcoming period to stop the massacre in Gaza, provide more aid to the oppressed people of Gaza, and mobilize the humanitarian front were discussed during the meeting, he said.

The Israeli attack killed 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, while injuring several others, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor Project, Erdoğan said that with the implementation of the project with all its elements, economic cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will gain a new dimension.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

    Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

  2. Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

    Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

  3. Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave

    Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave

  4. US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

    US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

  5. DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work

    DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work
Recommended
Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert
Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave

Women expose harassment in arts in Türkiye’s own #MeToo wave
DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panels work

DEM Party to brief Öcalan on anti-terror panel's work
İmamoğlu’s lawyer detained over bribery allegations

İmamoğlu’s lawyer detained over bribery allegations
Search continues for missing Russian swimmer in Bosphorus race

Search continues for missing Russian swimmer in Bosphorus race
Authorities seize $10 million worth of smuggled precious stones

Authorities seize $10 million worth of smuggled precious stones
Türkiye in favor of lasting peace in region: Erdoğan

Türkiye in favor of lasting peace in region: Erdoğan
WORLD Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

A Swedish government official folder containing documents from Stockholm’s NATO accession talks with Türkiye was left behind at Arlanda Airport in 2022, Sweden’s media has said.
ECONOMY Norway wealth fund divests from Caterpillar over Gaza

Norway wealth fund divests from Caterpillar over Gaza

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it had divested from U.S. construction equipment firm Caterpillar over purported involvement in rights violations in the Israel-Hamas war.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿