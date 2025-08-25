Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

BİTLİS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 25 slammed an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital, stating that the ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

Erdoğan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province.

Additional steps that Türkiye might take in the upcoming period to stop the massacre in Gaza, provide more aid to the oppressed people of Gaza, and mobilize the humanitarian front were discussed during the meeting, he said.

The Israeli attack killed 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, while injuring several others, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor Project, Erdoğan said that with the implementation of the project with all its elements, economic cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will gain a new dimension.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.