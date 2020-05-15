Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

ANADOLU AGENCY- Ankara

Turkey's president and the head of NATO on May 14 discussed via telephone the novel coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, according to a statement by Ankara's presidential Directorate of Communications.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

In a separate press release, Stoltenberg praised Turkey for helping NATO allies and partners with medical equipment over the past months to help combat the virus.

"At this challenging time, it remains more important than ever to demonstrate allied solidarity," Stoltenberg told Erdoğan, according to the statement.



On Libya, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's readiness to help the war-torn North African country by building its defense and security capacities.

He also threw the alliance's full support for a negotiated political solution.

The Libyan government has been under attack by the Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s armed forces since April 2019.

Haftar's illegal forces in eastern Libya have launched several attacks to capture the capital Tripoli, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the U.N.



Top Turkish, Libyan diplomats discuss pandemic



Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call with his Libyan counterpart on May 14, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Mohamed Taha Siala exchanged ideas on steps to combat the pandemic.

The sources did not provide further details on the content of the phone talk.

Second batch of Turkish virus aid arrives in Libya

In the meantime, the second batch of Turkish medical equipment arrived in Libya to help the country fight the novel coronavirus.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkey's Ambassador to Tripoli Serhat Akşen personally delivered the medical supplies to Tawfik Harisha, the country's Government Emergency Administration of the Ministry of Health director.

Emphasizing that they were grateful for Turkey's help, Harisha thanked Ankara for its support in every field.



Ankara's second delivery to Libya landed in the country on May 8 with accompanied medical aid to Tunisia.

Turkey had sent its first aid shipment to the war-torn North African country on April 11 to curb the spread of the virus.

Ankara also made its second delivery of aid to Tunisia, which had left for Tunis on May 8.

The shipment brought surgical masks, overalls, disinfectants, goggles, face masks and face shields.