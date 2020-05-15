Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

  • May 15 2020 09:21:00

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

ANADOLU AGENCY- Ankara
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

Turkey's president and the head of NATO on May 14 discussed via telephone the novel coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, according to a statement by Ankara's presidential Directorate of Communications.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

In a separate press release, Stoltenberg praised Turkey for helping NATO allies and partners with medical equipment over the past months to help combat the virus.

"At this challenging time, it remains more important than ever to demonstrate allied solidarity," Stoltenberg told Erdoğan, according to the statement.

On Libya, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's readiness to help the war-torn North African country by building its defense and security capacities.

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg
NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

He also threw the alliance's full support for a negotiated political solution.

The Libyan government has been under attack by the Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s armed forces since April 2019.

Haftar's illegal forces in eastern Libya have launched several attacks to capture the capital Tripoli, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the U.N.

Top Turkish, Libyan diplomats discuss pandemic

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call with his Libyan counterpart on May 14, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Mohamed Taha Siala exchanged ideas on steps to combat the pandemic.

The sources did not provide further details on the content of the phone talk.

Second batch of Turkish virus aid arrives in Libya

In the meantime, the second batch of Turkish medical equipment arrived in Libya to help the country fight the novel coronavirus.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkey's Ambassador to Tripoli Serhat Akşen personally delivered the medical supplies to Tawfik Harisha, the country's Government Emergency Administration of the Ministry of Health director.

Emphasizing that they were grateful for Turkey's help, Harisha thanked Ankara for its support in every field.

Ankara's second delivery to Libya landed in the country on May 8 with accompanied medical aid to Tunisia.

Turkey had sent its first aid shipment to the war-torn North African country on April 11 to curb the spread of the virus.

Ankara also made its second delivery of aid to Tunisia, which had left for Tunis on May 8.

The shipment brought surgical masks, overalls, disinfectants, goggles, face masks and face shields.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  4. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

  5. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Recommended
Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft

Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft
Turkey, Russia hold 11th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 11th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkeys F-35 suspension likely to compound program woes

Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'
Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries

Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries
Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

The number of houses sold in Turkey rose by 8.9% in the January-April period to reach 383,821, said the country's statistical authority on May 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.