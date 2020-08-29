Turkish president, NATO chief discuss E Med on phone

  • August 29 2020 09:29:55

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's president on Aug. 28 spoke to the NATO head over the phone, with the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean discussed, the Turkish authorities said.

In the phone call with Jean Stoltenberg, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that Turkey supports a fair solution in the Eastern Mediterranean with win-win for all countries, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

NATO must fulfill its responsibility to prevent unilateral steps that ignore international law and damage regional peace, Erdoğan said.

Turkey will always continue to protect its rights and interest everywhere, the president vowed.

 

 

WORLD Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Aug. 28 said the interior minister had been suspended after militia gunmen fired on peaceful protesters last week.    
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Official reserve assets of the Turkish Central Bank reached $90.3 billion as of end-July, rising 4.5% month-on-month, according to data from the bank on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Turkish football club Fernerbahçe signed Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia to a three-year-deal on Aug. .28.