Türkiye marks Victory Day on 102nd anniversary

ANKARA

Türkiye commemorates Victory Day on Aug. 30, marking the pivotal military triumph that concluded the Turkish War of Independence, with various official ceremonies and events across all provinces.

Turkish national flags are hung on skyscrapers in several cities, with thousands of people planning to gather at the cities’ square to celebrate the victory day.

Ankara’s programs commenced at 10:30 a.m. with a visit to Anıtkabir, the resting place of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ministers and other state dignitaries set to be present at the ceremony.

“On this important day, one of the critical milestones in our history, I congratulate the August 30 Victory Day of our beloved nation, our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, and our millions of citizens all over the world. I extend my most heartfelt gratitude to our guests at our missions abroad who share our joy on the Victory Day,” Erdoğan said.

The president emphasized The Great Victory, which Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk described as “the immortal monument of the Turkish Nation’s idea of freedom and independence,” has eternally registered the existence of the nation existence on the Anatolian lands.

He further said that with the Battle of the Commander-in-Chief on Aug. 30, the occupation forces were “decisively defeated, the axis of imperialism was shattered, and the doors to the proclamation of the Republic were thrown wide open.”

“With the Great Victory, the Turkish Nation once again declared to the whole world that it would not accept captivity, that it would not let shackles be put on its will, and that it would never compromise on living independently in its own homeland,” he said.

In his message, Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to aiding oppressed populations worldwide.

"We are mobilizing all our means and resources to stop the conflicts, oppressions, and massacres occurring in different parts of the world, particularly in Gaza," he said, pledging support to all oppressed people, regardless of their identity or faith.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also commemorated the day, sharing a message on X that read, "Happy Victory."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz echoed similar sentiments in a written message.

"Our struggle for independence and future is not over. On the occasion of Victory Week, we emphasize once again our determination to take new steps that will strengthen Türkiye," he said.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also took to X to honor the day.

"I respectfully and gratefully commemorate our founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as all his comrades-in-arms, our veterans and martyrs," he wrote.

Under the command of the Atatürk, the Turkish army inscribed one of history’s most profound epics of heroism during the Great Offensive, which commenced on July 26, 1922, and culminated in the victory of Aug. 30.

Türkiye was occupied by allied forces after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War (1914-1918).

The foreign occupation prompted Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces – led by Ataturk – eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupınar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Türkiye’s western Kütahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.