Turkish police nab 7 over selling intel to Mossad

Turkish police nab 7 over selling intel to Mossad

ISTANBUL
Turkish police nab 7 over selling intel to Mossad

In a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the police, the security forces have apprehended seven suspects for selling information about individuals living in Türkiye to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

A MİT probe revealed that Mossad recruited private detectives to monitor the Israeli intelligence agency targets residing in Türkiye, security sources stated on Feb. 2.

Turkish intelligence officials discovered that the private detectives conducted a series of activities including biographical information collection, reconnaissance, research, photo-video documentation, live tracking and placement of tracking devices.

Upon the warrants issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Turkish police's counterterrorism units and MİT branch officers carried out raids in Istanbul and the western province of İzmir. Seven out of the nine individuals subject to arrest warrants were apprehended.

Two of the suspects were earlier arrested in the past as part of the same investigation, sources added.

Last month, 34 people were also detained by Turkish police on suspicion of spying for Israel. They were accused of planning to carry out activities that included reconnaissance and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Türkiye.

At the time, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said most of the suspects were charged with committing “political or military espionage” on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

According to local media reports, the Mossad suspects utilized a mechanism called the Israel Cyber Operations Unit to gather information on Palestinian citizens with Hamas connections in Türkiye deemed dangerous by the Israeli authorities.

In a bid to avoid suspicion, individuals collecting information were chosen from Palestinian and Syrian nationals, receiving nominal amounts ranging from $100 to $200 for every shared information.

Further revelations during the suspects' interrogations included Mossad operatives sharing photos of certain stores on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue and Süleymaniye Mosque. Additionally, it was claimed that a report on Türkiye's most effective GSM operator was compiled at the request of intelligence agencies.

Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic Shin Bet security agency, said last December that his organization was prepared to target Hamas anywhere, including in Lebanon, Türkiye and Qatar.

nabbed, spies,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypts el-Sissi, reports say

Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypt's el-Sissi, reports say
Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage

Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage
Hostages freed after being held for nine hours in factory

Hostages freed after being held for nine hours in factory
Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow

Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow
Flower exports to Europe surge before Valentine’s Day

Flower exports to Europe surge before Valentine’s Day
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿