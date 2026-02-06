Turkish Petroleum, Chevron sign pact on oil, gas exploration

ISTANBUL
National energy company Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and U.S. oil giant Chevron have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate potential collaborations in oil and natural gas exploration and production, Türkiye’s energy and natural resources minister announced.

"With this Memorandum of Understanding, we aim to develop joint projects both in Türkiye and on an international scale," Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Bayraktar stated that international initiatives would support the ongoing work in the Gabar field in southeastern Türkiye and in the Black Sea, while also contributing to Turkish Petroleum's goal of becoming a global company with a production capacity of 1 million barrels.

"We will soon sign new agreements for different international partnerships and share the concrete projects we have implemented with our nation," he added.

The agreement follows a previous memorandum of understanding between Turkish Petroleum and ExxonMobil subsidiary ESSO Exploration International Limited, covering new exploration areas in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as other potential regions.

