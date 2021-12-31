Turkish people preparing to welcome New Year with events

  • December 31 2021 07:00:00

Turkish people preparing to welcome New Year with events

ISTANBUL
Turkish people preparing to welcome New Year with events

Turks are preparing to welcome 2022 with small-scaled events and organizations as concerns due to the increasing number of daily COVID-19 cases and fears of the Omicron variant grow.

Families already have begun shopping and filling their bags with nuts, cookies, and the like to prepare themselves for New Year’s Eve and celebrate the night among the company of their near and dear ones.

But for those who want to spend the night out on New Year’s Eve, many restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues prepared special programs in the Turkish metropolises.

Residents of the Aegean province of İzmir will welcome the new year with four public concerts in four different districts of the city, organized in coordination with municipalities.

DJ Suat Ateşdağlı in Cumhuriyet Square, Madrigal in Buca, Gripin in Bornova and Feridun Düzağaç in Karabağlar district will entertain the locals.

An official celebration in Istanbul is not in the plans, but the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has announced that public transportation will serve for 24 hours and will be free of charge.

The city’s public bus authority will also organize 186 rounds on 15 separate lines on New Year’s Eve along with normal night lines.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has sent a circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces in the country, laying out the security measures for the long-awaited night.

More than 340,000 personnel consisting of the police, gendarmerie and coast guard officers will be assigned with the support of air and sea vehicles and detector dogs within the scope of New Year’s measures.

In order to ensure that citizens return to their homes in safe, alcohol checks and security controls by traffic wardens will be made especially after midnight.

New Year's, celebrations,

TURKEY Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  2. US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

    US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

  3. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  4. Local COVID jab Turkovac rolled out

    Local COVID jab Turkovac rolled out

  5. Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme

    Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme
Recommended
Nearly 160,000 irregular migrants captured this year

Nearly 160,000 irregular migrants captured this year
Life imprisonment sought for murder suspect with samurai sword

Life imprisonment sought for murder suspect with samurai sword
Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’
Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica
Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world
Opposition slams government over teachers’ recruitment process

Opposition slams government over teachers’ recruitment process
WORLD Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Dec. 30 in a latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.
ECONOMY Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

German clothing company Hugo Boss has decided to increase the scale of production in the Aegean province of İzmir by a third in a bid to shorten its supply chains, CEO Daniel Grieder told Financial Times.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.