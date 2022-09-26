Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.

ANKARA

Parliament will begin its new legislative term on Oct. 1, after a 3-month recess. One of the first agenda items of the new period will be the social media regulation, which is described as a “disinformation” proposal in the public.

In this regulation, it was mostly discussed whether or not to make a change in the article that includes imprisonment for social media posts.

The regulations in which the government will undertake a part of the enforcement of debts of 6 million low-income people and include new incentives and support for the tradesmen will soon be submitted to the parliament.

This proposal, which will be transformed into an economy package, is also expected to include a mediation arrangement that will be made compulsory in disputes arising from rent, condominium and neighborhood law.

Another topic of the new legislative term will be the regulation on retirement age (EYT), which has come to an end and will be presented to the parliament by December at the latest. A law passed in 1999 raised the age of retirement to 58 for females and 60 for males, effectively ending earlier schemes that had provided many the opportunity to retire early.

The budget to be presented on Oct. 17 will be among the tasks that the parliament will work for the committee in November and the General Assembly meetings in December.

Among the works of the new period will be lifting of the immunity of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) member Hülya Güzel, against whom five different files have been prosecuted.

The parliament will also elect a member to the Constitutional Court and a new member to the Personal Data Protection Board and RTÜK.