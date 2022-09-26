Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.

Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.

ANKARA 
Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.

Parliament will begin its new legislative term on Oct. 1, after a 3-month recess. One of the first agenda items of the new period will be the social media regulation, which is described as a “disinformation” proposal in the public.

In this regulation, it was mostly discussed whether or not to make a change in the article that includes imprisonment for social media posts.

The regulations in which the government will undertake a part of the enforcement of debts of 6 million low-income people and include new incentives and support for the tradesmen will soon be submitted to the parliament.

This proposal, which will be transformed into an economy package, is also expected to include a mediation arrangement that will be made compulsory in disputes arising from rent, condominium and neighborhood law.

Another topic of the new legislative term will be the regulation on retirement age (EYT), which has come to an end and will be presented to the parliament by December at the latest. A law passed in 1999 raised the age of retirement to 58 for females and 60 for males, effectively ending earlier schemes that had provided many the opportunity to retire early.

The budget to be presented on Oct. 17 will be among the tasks that the parliament will work for the committee in November and the General Assembly meetings in December.

Among the works of the new period will be lifting of the immunity of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) member Hülya Güzel, against whom five different files have been prosecuted.

The parliament will also elect a member to the Constitutional Court and a new member to the Personal Data Protection Board and RTÜK.

Türkiye, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Malaysia, Indonesia show interest in Turkish drones: Turkish FM

Malaysia, Indonesia show interest in Turkish drones: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 360,000 Ukrainians in Türkiye return: Envoy

    Over 360,000 Ukrainians in Türkiye return: Envoy

  2. Experts warns of zoonotic diseases risk in Türkiye

    Experts warns of zoonotic diseases risk in Türkiye

  3. Six people killed in Philippine typhoon

    Six people killed in Philippine typhoon

  4. Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

    Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

  5. Gov’t to support citizens in energy bills: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to support citizens in energy bills: Erdoğan
Recommended
İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran

İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran
Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally
CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader

No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader
Türkiye, U.S. trade momentum can reach $100 bln: Erdoğan

Türkiye, U.S. trade momentum can reach $100 bln: Erdoğan
HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
WORLD Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

ECONOMY Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Istanbul is enjoying a boom in tourism activity that has brought more than 10 million foreign tourists to the city in the first eight months, boosting the occupancy rate in hotels to 90 percent.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.