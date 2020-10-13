Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh

A new subcommittee will be formed to inspect the situation in Azerbaijan and the Armenian army’s shelling the civilians, said Turkey’s Human Rights Inquiry Committee head, Hakan Çavuoğlu, on Oct. 13.

“We, as the Committee on Human Rights Inquiry, have decided to establish a subcommittee about the violations of rights after the Armenian army attacked Azerbaijan and the situation of our Armenian citizens in Turkey,” said Çavuşoğlu.

According to his statement, the subcommittee will convoy researches and inspections on the civilian settlements bombed by the Armenian forces.

“This subcommittee will be a resistance to the deadly silence of the international institutions against the war crimes conducted by Armenia,” added Çavuşoğlu, who is also a ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party’s MP from the Northwestern province of Bursa.

