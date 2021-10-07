Turkish parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change and put it into effect after publishing it in the Official Gazette on Oct. 7.

The Turkish parliament unanimously ratified the deal on late Oct. 6, making Turkey the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.

The move came weeks before the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as Cop26, which begins on Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.

On Dec. 12, 2015, parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change reached an agreement to fight climate change and achieve a sustainable low-carbon future at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris.

Turkey signed the landmark agreement on limiting the dangerous emissions that contribute to global warming in April 2016.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) currently lists Turkey in the Annex I group, which is described as a group of industrialized countries.

But Ankara wants to be reclassified as a developing instead of a developed country to avoid harsher climate targets.

While upholding high environmental standards, Turkey has argued that developed, industrialized nations cannot put the main burden of fighting climate change on the shoulders of emerging economies.

A statement approved by parliament said Turkey was ratifying the deal as a developing country and would implement it as long as it did not “harm its right to economic and social development.”

Turkey has also sent a proposal to UNFCCC Secretariat in Bonn, Germany, to have its name removed from the Annex I list.

Announcing that Turkey would ratify the deal at the United Nations General Assembly last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier said countries that have a “historical responsibility” for climate change should make the most effort.

Turkey will take a lead role in combatting climate change globally, poised to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate before the Glasgow summit in November, Erdoğan said on Sept. 27.

“Turkey is taking a new and historic step on climate change, which is a natural result of the green development revolution, which I believe is one of the first and most critical goals of our 2053 vision,” Erdoğan stated.

UN welcomes Turkey's ratification of Paris Agreement

The U.N. welcomed Turkey’s ratification of the Paris climate agreement in a move that will contribute to global efforts against climate change.

“It’s essential that all countries continue to boost ambition, and the secretary-general has been clear that G20 countries must lead the way,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Dujarric’s remarks were made shortly after all political parties in the Turkish parliament voted “Yes” to the agreement.