Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

  • June 11 2020 11:42:00

Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

ANKARA
Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

Turkey’s parliament has passed a bill enhancing the powers of “night watchmen,” also known as neighborhood guards who will now have powers to stop and search people, carry guns and use force whenever necessary.

The bill passed overnight at the General Assembly with backing from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (CHP). Opposition parties have been objecting to the bill, arguing that the legislation empowers an under-qualified force.

Debate over the bill also triggered heated exchange in parliament as lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the MHP ended up engaging in fisticuffs.

MPs scuffle in Turkish Parliament during voting of law on ‘night watchmen’
MPs scuffle in Turkish Parliament during voting of law on ‘night watchmen’

With the new law, the night watchmen, who walk the streets at night to report burglaries and disturbances, have been given powers almost the same ones the Turkish police forces have.

They will now be allowed to carry firearms and have powers to stop and search people.

The bill allows the more than 21,000 neighborhood guards, including women, to use firearms, to stop vehicles, carry out ID checks and conduct body searches. The guards cannot arrest or interrogate suspects.

Nevertheless, the night watchmen will be told they must have a reasonable and fair reason to stop people and check IDs. Arbitrary and high-handed stopping will not be allowed.

The guards will also help people who have been injured, fallen ill or in need of help, including women trying to escape violence or potentially at risk of being subjected to abuse. In the event of such an incident, the guards will take them to the closest police unit.

The night watchmen also have the duty to inform people on high-risk natural disasters, such as fires and floods, and will help people within their powers.

The nigh watchmen institution, under the Interior Ministry, dates back more than 100 years.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  2. Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

    Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

  3. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

  4. No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin

    No coronavirus travel ban for Turkey: Berlin

  5. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’
Recommended
Parliament speaker proposes law to neglect 1960 military coup rulings

Parliament speaker proposes law to neglect 1960 military coup rulings
MPs scuffle in Turkish Parliament during voting of law on ‘night watchmen’

MPs scuffle in Turkish Parliament during voting of law on ‘night watchmen’
Row over Hagia Sophia an artificial crisis: Akşener

Row over Hagia Sophia an artificial crisis: Akşener
New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette

New governors in 41 provinces appointed: Official Gazette
Court releases arrested former HDP lawmaker

Court releases arrested former HDP lawmaker

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader
WORLD US tops two million coronavirus cases

US tops two million coronavirus cases

The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on June 10.  

ECONOMY Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

The volume of mutual funds in Turkey reached 150 billion Turkish Liras, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says, adding that 3.1 million investors have trust in them
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.