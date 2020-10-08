Turkish parliament lifts immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker

  • October 08 2020 09:00:10

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish parliament on Oct. 7 lifted the legislative immunity of a former lawmaker of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) following "qualified sexual assault" and "threat" accusations.

Tuma Çelik, a lawmaker from the southeastern Mardin province, did not plead any verbal defense in the general assembly.

Çelik's immunity was lifted by a unanimous vote of the ruling AKP, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)
and other opposition parties - the Nationalist Movement Party, the Good (İYİ) Party, and HDP.

On July 20, Çelik was expelled from the HDP after the accusations.

He will face prosecution under the qualified sexual assault and threat following the parliament's vote.

