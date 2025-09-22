Turkish para swimmer wins gold, sets record at World Championships

ANKARA

Turkish para swimmer Defne Kurt made history at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, smashing both the championship and European records to win gold in her category.

According to the Turkish National Paralympic Committee, Kurt competed in the women’s 50-meter freestyle S10 category.

She advanced to the final with a championship and European record time of 27.34 seconds.

In the final, she improved her mark to 27.21 seconds, breaking the championship record once again and securing the gold medal.

Kurt discovered her passion for swimming at a young age and quickly gained attention for her talent and dedication. Her impressive performances at national and international competitions earned her a spot on Türkiye’s national team, where she has collected multiple medals.

She trained with several clubs in Türkiye and rose to prominence while competing for Galatasaray Sports Club.

Other Turkish athletes also competed in Singapore.

In the women’s 50-meter freestyle S5 final, Sevilay Öztürk finished sixth with a time of 42.46 seconds, while Sümeyye Boyacı placed eighth, clocking 45.09 seconds.

In the men’s 50-meter freestyle S5 final, Koral Berkin Kutlu finished sixth with a time of 33.27 seconds.

Showcasing its rising success in the competitive sport for athletes with physical impairments, Türkiye also made headlines at the Paris Paralympic Games last year.

At the games, the Turkish athletes delivered strong performances, winning a total of 28 medals: 6 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze. This doubled Türkiye’s gold medal count compared to Rio 2016 and nearly doubled the total medal record set at Tokyo 2020.