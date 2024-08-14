Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

The two presidents met at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, which was closed to the press.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate made a statement regarding the meeting.

According to the statement, during the 2.5-hour talks, the massacres committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories, the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace, and current developments were discussed.

During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that Turkey will continue to support the just cause of Palestine and will continue to work to stop Israel and increase the international community's pressure on Israel.

Stating that Israel continues to massacre civilians, including babies in Gaza, displacing innocent Palestinians, shooting schools, hospitals, and areas where civilians take shelter, and condemning people to hunger and thirst, Erdoğan said that it is unacceptable that some Western countries remain silent and continue to help Israel.

Erdoğan emphasized that all countries, especially the Islamic world, should increase their efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

During the meeting, Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction with Abbas' address to the Turkish Grand National Assembly on Thursday.

Abbas will address the Turkish parliament during an extraordinary session called to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas will highlight Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, during his speech. The address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish, and French.

Erdoğan will attend the session, demonstrating high-level support for Palestine.

Abbas's two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Wednesday, includes a meeting with Erdoğan on the first day, followed by the parliamentary address the next day.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Local health authorities report that since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza, the majority of whom were women and children, and over 92,000 others have suffered injuries.

More than ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians sought refuge from the war before its invasion on May 6. ​​​​​​​

